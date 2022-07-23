Textbook Question
Graph the line satisfying the given conditions. through (2, -4), m = 3/4
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Graph the line satisfying the given conditions. through (2, -4), m = 3/4
The graph of a linear function f is shown. (a) Identify the slope, y-intercept, and x-intercept. (b) Write an equation that defines f.
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h. ƒ(x)=1/x
Find the slope of the line satisfying the given conditions. vertical, through (4, -7)
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. 2x+3y=5
Find the value of the function for the given value of x. ƒ(x)=[[x]], for x=(-π)