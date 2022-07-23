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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 107
Chapter 3, Problem 107

Work each problem. Find a function g(x)=ax+b whose graph can be obtained by translating the graph of ƒ(x)=2x+5 up 2 units and to the left 3 units.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the original function: \(f(x) = 2x + 5\).
Recall that translating a graph up by 2 units means adding 2 to the entire function, so the function becomes \(f(x) + 2\).
Translating the graph to the left by 3 units means replacing \(x\) with \((x + 3)\) in the function, so the function becomes \(f(x + 3)\).
Apply the horizontal translation first: replace \(x\) with \((x + 3)\) in \(f(x)\) to get \(f(x + 3) = 2(x + 3) + 5\).
Then apply the vertical translation by adding 2: \(g(x) = f(x + 3) + 2 = 2(x + 3) + 5 + 2\). Simplify this expression to write \(g(x)\) in the form \(ax + b\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Translation

Function translation involves shifting the graph of a function horizontally or vertically without changing its shape. Moving a graph up or down adds or subtracts a constant to the function's output, while moving left or right adjusts the input variable inside the function.
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Function Composition

Horizontal Translation and Input Adjustment

Translating a graph to the left by a certain number of units means replacing the input variable x with (x + h), where h is the number of units moved left. This shifts the graph horizontally and affects the function's formula accordingly.
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Horizontal Parabolas

Linear Function Form and Parameters

A linear function has the form g(x) = ax + b, where a is the slope and b is the y-intercept. Understanding how translations affect these parameters helps in finding the new function after shifting the original graph.
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Linear Inequalities
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The graph of a function ƒ is shown in the figure. Sketch the graph of each function defined as follows.

(c) y = ƒ(x+3) - 2

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Textbook Question

Let ƒ(x)=3x24ƒ(x) = 3x^2 - 4 and g(x)=x23x4g(x) = x^2 - 3x -4. Find each of the following.

(f+g)(2k)(f+g)(2k)

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Textbook Question

Let ƒ(x)=3x24ƒ(x) = 3x^2 - 4 and g(x)=x23x4g(x) = x^2 - 3x -4. Find each of the following.

(f/g)(1)(f/g)(-1)

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Textbook Question

The graph of a function ƒ is shown in the figure. Sketch the graph of each function defined as follows.

(d) y = |ƒ(x)|

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Textbook Question

Let ƒ(x)=(x2)ƒ(x) = √(x-2) and g(x)=x2g(x) = x^2. Find each of the following, if possible.

(ƒ○g)(x)(ƒ ○ g)(x)

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Textbook Question

Let ƒ(x)=(x2)ƒ(x) = √(x-2) and g(x)=x2g(x) = x^2. Find each of the following, if possible.

(g○ƒ)(x)(g ○ ƒ)(x)

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