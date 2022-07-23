Use Descartes' Rule of Signs to determine the possible number of positive real zeros. Count the number of sign changes in \(f(x) = x^3 + 2x^2 + x - 10\). The signs of the coefficients are \(+, +, +, -\), so there is 1 sign change (from \(+\) to \(-\)). This means there is exactly 1 positive real zero or fewer by an even number (which in this case can only be 1).