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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 81
Chapter 4, Problem 81

Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function. ƒ(x)=4x3x2+2x7ƒ(x)=4x^3-x^2+2x-7

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Identify the degree of the polynomial function \(f(x) = 4x^3 - x^2 + 2x - 7\). Since the highest power of \(x\) is 3, the degree is 3, so there are 3 zeros in total (counting multiplicities and complex zeros).
Use Descartes' Rule of Signs to determine the possible number of positive real zeros. Count the number of sign changes in \(f(x) = 4x^3 - x^2 + 2x - 7\). Each sign change corresponds to a possible positive zero or fewer by an even number.
Apply Descartes' Rule of Signs to \(f(-x)\) to find the possible number of negative real zeros. Substitute \(-x\) into the function to get \(f(-x) = 4(-x)^3 - (-x)^2 + 2(-x) - 7\), simplify it, and count the sign changes to determine possible negative zeros.
Determine the possible number of nonreal complex zeros by subtracting the possible number of positive and negative real zeros from the total degree. Remember that complex zeros come in conjugate pairs, so the number of nonreal zeros must be even.
Summarize the different possible combinations of positive, negative, and nonreal zeros based on the counts from Descartes' Rule of Signs and the total degree of the polynomial.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fundamental Theorem of Algebra

This theorem states that a polynomial of degree n has exactly n roots in the complex number system, counting multiplicities. For the given cubic function, there are three roots total, which can be real or nonreal complex numbers.
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Descartes' Rule of Signs

Descartes' Rule of Signs helps determine the possible number of positive and negative real zeros of a polynomial by counting sign changes in f(x) and f(-x). It provides the maximum number of positive and negative roots and their possible variations.
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Complex Conjugate Root Theorem

This theorem states that nonreal complex roots of polynomials with real coefficients occur in conjugate pairs. Thus, if the polynomial has any nonreal roots, they must come in pairs, affecting the count of positive, negative, and nonreal zeros.
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