Textbook Question
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(9x2-1)/(x2-4)
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Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(9x2-1)/(x2-4)
Solve each problem. Find a rational function ƒ having the graph shown.
Graph each rational function. See Examples 5–9.
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (2x-1)(x+5)<0
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function.
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function. See Example 7. ƒ(x)=x3+2x2+x-10