Solve each problem. A comprehensive graph of ƒ(x)=x4-7x3+18x2-22x+12 is shown in the two screens, along with displays of the two real zeros. Find the two remaining nonreal complex zeros.
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function.
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Key Concepts
Fundamental Theorem of Algebra
Descartes' Rule of Signs
Complex Conjugate Root Theorem
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function.
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function. See Example 7. ƒ(x)=11x5-x3+7x-5
Use a graphing calculator to find the coordinates of the turning points of the graph of each polynomial function in the given domain interval. Give answers to the nearest hundredth. ƒ(x)=x4-7x3+13x2+6x-28; [-1, 0]
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function.
Use a graphing calculator to find the coordinates of the turning points of the graph of each polynomial function in the given domain interval. Give answers to the nearest hundredth. ƒ(x)=x3+4x2-8x-8; [-3.8, -3]