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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 88
Chapter 4, Problem 88

Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function. ƒ(x)=2x5x4+x3x2+x+5ƒ(x)=2x^5-x^4+x^3-x^2+x+5

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1
Identify the degree of the polynomial function \(f(x) = 2x^5 - x^4 + x^3 - x^2 + x + 5\). The degree is the highest power of \(x\), which is 5 in this case.
Use Descartes' Rule of Signs to determine the possible number of positive real zeros. Count the number of sign changes in \(f(x)\): \$2x^5\( (positive), \)-x^4\( (negative), \)+x^3\( (positive), \)-x^2\( (negative), \)+x\( (positive), \)+5$ (positive). Each sign change indicates a possible positive zero or fewer by an even number.
Apply Descartes' Rule of Signs to \(f(-x)\) to find the possible number of negative real zeros. Substitute \(-x\) into the function and simplify the signs of each term, then count the sign changes in \(f(-x)\).
Determine the possible number of nonreal complex zeros by using the fact that the total number of zeros (counting multiplicities) equals the degree of the polynomial. Subtract the possible positive and negative real zeros from the degree to find the number of nonreal complex zeros.
Summarize the possible combinations of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros based on the counts from the previous steps, remembering that the number of zeros must add up to 5.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fundamental Theorem of Algebra

This theorem states that a polynomial of degree n has exactly n roots in the complex number system, counting multiplicities. It ensures that the polynomial ƒ(x) = 2x^5 - x^4 + x^3 - x^2 + x + 5 has five roots, which can be real or nonreal complex numbers.
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Descartes' Rule of Signs

Descartes' Rule of Signs helps determine the possible number of positive and negative real zeros of a polynomial by counting sign changes in ƒ(x) and ƒ(-x). It provides an upper bound on the number of positive and negative roots, which aids in analyzing the distribution of zeros.
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Complex Conjugate Root Theorem

This theorem states that nonreal complex roots of polynomials with real coefficients occur in conjugate pairs. Therefore, the number of nonreal zeros must be even, which helps narrow down the possible combinations of positive, negative, and nonreal roots for the given polynomial.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

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