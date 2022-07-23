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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 88
Chapter 4, Problem 88

Use a graphing calculator to find the coordinates of the turning points of the graph of each polynomial function in the given domain interval. Give answers to the nearest hundredth. ƒ(x)=x4-7x3+13x2+6x-28; [-1, 0]

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that turning points of a polynomial function occur where the derivative equals zero, as these points correspond to local maxima, minima, or points of inflection.
Find the first derivative of the function \( f(x) = x^4 - 7x^3 + 13x^2 + 6x - 28 \). Use the power rule for differentiation: \( f'(x) = 4x^3 - 21x^2 + 26x + 6 \).
Use a graphing calculator to graph the derivative \( f'(x) \) and identify the values of \( x \) in the domain interval \( [-1, 0] \) where \( f'(x) = 0 \). These \( x \)-values are the candidates for turning points.
For each \( x \)-value found, calculate the corresponding \( y \)-coordinate by substituting \( x \) back into the original function \( f(x) \). This gives the coordinates of the turning points.
Round the coordinates to the nearest hundredth as requested, and verify that these points lie within the given domain interval \( [-1, 0] \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Turning Points of a Polynomial Function

Turning points are points on the graph where the function changes direction from increasing to decreasing or vice versa. For polynomial functions, these correspond to local maxima or minima and occur where the derivative equals zero. Identifying turning points helps understand the shape and behavior of the graph.
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Maximum Turning Points of a Polynomial Function

Using a Graphing Calculator to Find Turning Points

A graphing calculator can approximate turning points by graphing the function and using built-in tools like 'maximum' and 'minimum' to locate local extrema. It allows setting domain restrictions to focus on specific intervals, providing coordinates accurate to a desired decimal place, such as the nearest hundredth.
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Maximum Turning Points of a Polynomial Function

Domain Interval Restriction

Restricting the domain interval means considering the function only within a specified range of x-values, here [-1, 0]. This limits the search for turning points to that interval, ensuring that only relevant points are identified and reported, which is important for precise and context-specific analysis.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function. ƒ(x)=x5+3x4x3+2x+3ƒ(x)=x^5+3x^4-x^3+2x+3

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Textbook Question

Solve each problem. A comprehensive graph of ƒ(x)=x4-7x3+18x2-22x+12 is shown in the two screens, along with displays of the two real zeros. Find the two remaining nonreal complex zeros.

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Textbook Question

Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function. See Example 7. ƒ(x)=11x5-x3+7x-5

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Textbook Question

Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function. ƒ(x)=2x57x3+6x+8ƒ(x)=2x^5-7x^3+6x+8

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Textbook Question

Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function. ƒ(x)=2x5x4+x3x2+x+5ƒ(x)=2x^5-x^4+x^3-x^2+x+5

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Textbook Question

Use a graphing calculator to find the coordinates of the turning points of the graph of each polynomial function in the given domain interval. Give answers to the nearest hundredth. ƒ(x)=x3+4x2-8x-8; [-3.8, -3]

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