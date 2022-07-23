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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 92
Chapter 4, Problem 92

Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function. See Example 7. ƒ(x)=9x6-7x4+8x2+x+6

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Identify the degree of the polynomial function \(f(x) = 9x^6 - 7x^4 + 8x^2 + x + 6\). The degree is the highest power of \(x\), which is 6 in this case.
Use Descartes' Rule of Signs to determine the possible number of positive real zeros. Count the number of sign changes in \(f(x)\): \$9x^6\( (positive), \)-7x^4\( (negative), \)+8x^2\( (positive), \)+x\( (positive), \)+6$ (positive). Each sign change indicates a possible positive zero, and the actual number of positive zeros is either equal to the number of sign changes or less than it by an even number.
Apply Descartes' Rule of Signs to \(f(-x)\) to find the possible number of negative real zeros. Substitute \(-x\) into the function and simplify the signs of each term, then count the sign changes in \(f(-x)\). The number of negative zeros is either equal to the number of sign changes or less than it by an even number.
Recall that the total number of zeros (counting multiplicities) is equal to the degree of the polynomial, which is 6. Use this to find the number of nonreal complex zeros by subtracting the possible numbers of positive and negative real zeros from 6.
Summarize the possible combinations of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros based on the results from the previous steps, keeping in mind that the number of zeros must add up to 6 and that the number of positive and negative zeros can decrease by even numbers from the counts found by Descartes' Rule of Signs.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fundamental Theorem of Algebra

This theorem states that a polynomial of degree n has exactly n roots in the complex number system, counting multiplicities. It ensures that the polynomial ƒ(x) = 9x^6 - 7x^4 + 8x^2 + x + 6 has six roots, which can be real or nonreal complex numbers.
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Descartes' Rule of Signs

Descartes' Rule of Signs helps determine the possible number of positive and negative real zeros of a polynomial by counting sign changes in ƒ(x) and ƒ(-x). It provides a way to estimate how many positive and negative roots the polynomial can have.
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Complex Conjugate Root Theorem

This theorem states that nonreal complex roots of polynomials with real coefficients occur in conjugate pairs. Therefore, the number of nonreal roots must be even, which helps in determining the distribution of real and nonreal zeros for the given polynomial.
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