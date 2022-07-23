Solve each problem. A comprehensive graph of ƒ(x)=x4-7x3+18x2-22x+12 is shown in the two screens, along with displays of the two real zeros. Find the two remaining nonreal complex zeros.
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Chapter 4, Problem 92
Use the technique described in Exercises 87–90 to solve each inequality. Write the solution set in interval notation. x2 - 9x + 20 < 0
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by rewriting the inequality: \(x^{2} - 9x + 20 < 0\).
Factor the quadratic expression on the left side. Look for two numbers that multiply to \(20\) and add to \(-9\). This gives: \((x - 4)(x - 5) < 0\).
Determine the critical points by setting each factor equal to zero: \(x - 4 = 0\) and \(x - 5 = 0\), which gives \(x = 4\) and \(x = 5\).
Use these critical points to divide the number line into three intervals: \((-\infty, 4)\), \((4, 5)\), and \((5, \infty)\). Test a value from each interval in the inequality \((x - 4)(x - 5) < 0\) to see where the product is negative.
Based on the test results, write the solution set in interval notation, including only the intervals where the inequality holds true.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:9m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Solving Quadratic Inequalities
Solving quadratic inequalities involves finding the values of the variable that make the quadratic expression less than, greater than, or equal to zero. This typically requires factoring the quadratic, identifying critical points, and testing intervals to determine where the inequality holds true.
Recommended video:
04:03
Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics
Factoring Quadratic Expressions
Factoring is the process of expressing a quadratic polynomial as a product of two binomials. For example, x² - 9x + 20 factors into (x - 4)(x - 5). Factoring helps find the roots of the quadratic, which are essential for determining the intervals to test in inequalities.
Recommended video:
06:08
Solving Quadratic Equations by Factoring
Interval Notation
Interval notation is a way to represent sets of numbers on the number line. It uses parentheses and brackets to indicate open or closed intervals, respectively. For inequalities, interval notation concisely expresses the solution set where the inequality is true.
Recommended video:
05:18
Interval Notation
Related Practice
Textbook Question
50
views
Textbook Question
Use the technique described in Exercises 87–90 to solve each inequality. Write the solution set in interval notation. 2x2 - 9x ≥ 18
518
views
Textbook Question
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function.
497
views
Textbook Question
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function.
393
views
Textbook Question
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function. See Example 7. ƒ(x)=9x6-7x4+8x2+x+6
346
views
Textbook Question
Use the technique described in Exercises 87–90 to solve each inequality. Write the solution set in interval notation. x2 - x - 6 < 0
493
views