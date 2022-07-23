Use the technique described in Exercises 87–90 to solve each inequality. Write the solution set in interval notation. x2 - 9x + 20 < 0
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function.
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Key Concepts
Fundamental Theorem of Algebra
Descartes' Rule of Signs
Complex Conjugate Root Theorem
Use the technique described in Exercises 87–90 to solve each inequality. Write the solution set in interval notation. 2x2 - 9x ≥ 18
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function. See Example 7. ƒ(x)=9x6-7x4+8x2+x+6
The following exercises are geometric in nature and lead to polynomial models. Solve each problem. A certain right triangle has area 84 in.2. One leg of the triangle measures 1 in. less than the hypotenuse. Let x represent the length of the hypotenuse. Express the length of the leg mentioned above in terms of x. Give the domain of x.
Use the technique described in Exercises 87–90 to solve each inequality. Write the solution set in interval notation. 3x2 + x ≥ 4
Use the technique described in Exercises 87–90 to solve each inequality. Write the solution set in interval notation. x2 - x - 6 < 0