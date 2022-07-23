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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 82
Chapter 4, Problem 82

Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function. ƒ(x)=3x3+6x2+x+7ƒ(x)=3x^3+6x^2+x+7

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Identify the degree of the polynomial function \(f(x) = 3x^3 + 6x^2 + x + 7\). Since the highest power of \(x\) is 3, the polynomial is cubic and has exactly 3 zeros (counting multiplicities and including complex zeros).
Use Descartes' Rule of Signs to determine the possible number of positive real zeros. Count the number of sign changes in \(f(x) = 3x^3 + 6x^2 + x + 7\). Since all coefficients are positive, there are no sign changes, so there are 0 positive real zeros.
Apply Descartes' Rule of Signs to \(f(-x)\) to find the possible number of negative real zeros. Compute \(f(-x) = 3(-x)^3 + 6(-x)^2 + (-x) + 7 = -3x^3 + 6x^2 - x + 7\). Count the sign changes in this expression to determine the possible number of negative real zeros.
Based on the number of positive and negative real zeros found, use the Fundamental Theorem of Algebra to determine the number of nonreal complex zeros. Remember that the total number of zeros (real and nonreal) must be 3.
Summarize the possible combinations of positive, negative, and nonreal zeros based on the above analysis, considering that the number of positive and negative zeros can decrease by even numbers according to Descartes' Rule of Signs.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fundamental Theorem of Algebra

This theorem states that a polynomial of degree n has exactly n roots in the complex number system, counting multiplicities. For the given cubic function, there are three roots total, which can be real or nonreal complex numbers.
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Descartes' Rule of Signs

Descartes' Rule of Signs helps determine the possible number of positive and negative real zeros of a polynomial by counting sign changes in f(x) and f(-x). It provides an upper bound on the number of positive and negative roots.
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Complex Conjugate Root Theorem

For polynomials with real coefficients, any nonreal complex roots occur in conjugate pairs. This means if a + bi is a root, then a - bi is also a root, which affects the count of nonreal zeros.
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