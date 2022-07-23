Apply Descartes' Rule of Signs to determine the possible number of positive real zeros. Count the number of sign changes in \(f(x)\): from \(-8x^4\) to \(+3x^3\) (change), \(+3x^3\) to \(-6x^2\) (change), \(-6x^2\) to \(+5x\) (change), \(+5x\) to \(-7\) (change). There are 4 sign changes, so the number of positive real zeros is 4, 2, or 0 (decreasing by even numbers).