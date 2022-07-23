Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 4/(x+6)>2/(x-1)
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Chapter 4, Problem 85
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function.
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Identify the degree of the polynomial function. Here, the function is \(f(x) = -8x^4 + 3x^3 - 6x^2 + 5x - 7\), which is a 4th degree polynomial.
Use the Fundamental Theorem of Algebra, which states that a polynomial of degree \(n\) has exactly \(n\) roots (zeros) in the complex number system, counting multiplicities. So, there are 4 zeros in total.
Apply Descartes' Rule of Signs to determine the possible number of positive real zeros. Count the number of sign changes in \(f(x)\): from \(-8x^4\) to \(+3x^3\) (change), \(+3x^3\) to \(-6x^2\) (change), \(-6x^2\) to \(+5x\) (change), \(+5x\) to \(-7\) (change). There are 4 sign changes, so the number of positive real zeros is 4, 2, or 0 (decreasing by even numbers).
Apply Descartes' Rule of Signs to \(f(-x)\) to determine the possible number of negative real zeros. Calculate \(f(-x) = -8(-x)^4 + 3(-x)^3 - 6(-x)^2 + 5(-x) - 7\), simplify it, then count the sign changes in \(f(-x)\). The number of negative real zeros is equal to the number of sign changes or less by an even number.
Determine the number of nonreal complex zeros by subtracting the total number of positive and negative real zeros from 4 (the degree). The remaining zeros, if any, are nonreal complex zeros.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Fundamental Theorem of Algebra
This theorem states that a polynomial of degree n has exactly n roots in the complex number system, counting multiplicities. For the given quartic polynomial, there are four roots total, which can be real or nonreal complex numbers.
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Descartes' Rule of Signs
Descartes' Rule of Signs helps determine the possible number of positive and negative real zeros of a polynomial by counting sign changes in f(x) and f(-x). It provides an upper bound on the number of positive and negative roots, aiding in analyzing root distribution.
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Complex Conjugate Root Theorem
For polynomials with real coefficients, nonreal complex roots occur in conjugate pairs. This means if a + bi is a root, then a - bi is also a root, ensuring the total number of nonreal roots is even, which helps in determining the possible counts of nonreal zeros.
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