Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 4/(x+6)>2/(x-1)
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Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 4/(x+6)>2/(x-1)
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function.
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(18+6x-4x2)/(4+6x+2x2)
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function.
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function.
Use a graphing calculator to find the coordinates of the turning points of the graph of each polynomial function in the given domain interval. Give answers to the nearest hundredth. ƒ(x)=x3+4x2-8x-8; [-3.8, -3]