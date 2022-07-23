Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 4/(x+6)>2/(x-1)
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Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 4/(x+6)>2/(x-1)
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function.
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(18+6x-4x2)/(4+6x+2x2)
Use a graphing calculator to find the coordinates of the turning points of the graph of each polynomial function in the given domain interval. Give answers to the nearest hundredth. ƒ(x)=2x3-5x2-x+1; [1.4, 2]
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function.
A quadratic equation ƒ(x) = 0 has a solution x = 2. Its graph has vertex (5, 3). What is the other solution of the equation?