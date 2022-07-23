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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 86
Chapter 4, Problem 86

Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function. ƒ(x)=6x4+2x3+9x2+x+5ƒ(x)=6x^4+2x^3+9x^2+x+5

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Identify the degree of the polynomial function \(f(x) = 6x^4 + 2x^3 + 9x^2 + x + 5\). The degree is 4, so there are 4 zeros in total (counting multiplicities and complex zeros).
Use Descartes' Rule of Signs to determine the possible number of positive real zeros by counting the sign changes in \(f(x)\). Write down the signs of the coefficients: \(6, +2, +9, +1, +5\) and count how many times the sign changes from positive to negative or vice versa.
Apply Descartes' Rule of Signs to \(f(-x)\) to find the possible number of negative real zeros. Substitute \(-x\) into the function and simplify to get \(f(-x) = 6x^4 - 2x^3 + 9x^2 - x + 5\). Then count the sign changes in this new polynomial.
List the possible numbers of positive and negative real zeros based on the counts from steps 2 and 3. Remember that the number of positive or negative zeros can be the number of sign changes or less than that by an even number (e.g., if there are 2 sign changes, possible zeros are 2 or 0).
Determine the number of nonreal complex zeros by subtracting the total number of positive and negative real zeros from the degree of the polynomial (4). The remaining zeros must be nonreal complex zeros, which come in conjugate pairs.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fundamental Theorem of Algebra

This theorem states that a polynomial of degree n has exactly n roots in the complex number system, counting multiplicities. For the given quartic polynomial, there are four roots total, which can be real or nonreal complex numbers.
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Descartes' Rule of Signs

Descartes' Rule of Signs helps determine the possible number of positive and negative real zeros of a polynomial by counting sign changes in f(x) and f(-x). It provides an upper bound on the number of positive and negative roots, aiding in analyzing root distribution.
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Complex Conjugate Root Theorem

For polynomials with real coefficients, nonreal complex roots occur in conjugate pairs. This means if a + bi is a root, then a - bi is also a root, ensuring the total number of nonreal roots is even, which helps in determining the possible counts of nonreal zeros.
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