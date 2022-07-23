Provide a short answer to each question. What is the domain of the function ? What is its range?
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The highest point on the graph of a parabola that opens down is the ____ of the parabola.
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Key Concepts
Parabola
Vertex of a Parabola
Maximum and Minimum Values
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence, or answer the question as appropriate. In the equation y = 6x, y varies directly as x. When x=5, y=30. What is the value of y when x=10?
Graph each quadratic function. Give the vertex, axis, x-intercepts, y-intercept, domain, range, and largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is increasing or decreasing. ƒ(x)=-3x2-12x-1
Use the graph to solve each equation or inequality. Use interval notation where appropriate. 7x(x - 1)(x - 2) = 0
Use the graph to solve each equation or inequality. Use interval notation where appropriate. 7x(x - 1)(x - 2) < 0
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, explain why. For ƒ(x)=(x+2)4(x-3), the number 2 is a zero of multiplicity 4.