Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 3
Chapter 4, Problem 3

Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The highest point on the graph of a parabola that opens down is the ____ of the parabola.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that a parabola is a U-shaped curve described by a quadratic function of the form \(y = ax^2 + bx + c\), where \(a \neq 0\).
If the parabola opens downward, it means the coefficient \(a\) is negative (\(a < 0\)).
The highest point on such a parabola is called the vertex, which represents either the maximum or minimum value of the quadratic function.
For a parabola opening downward, the vertex corresponds to the maximum point on the graph.
Therefore, the highest point on the graph of a parabola that opens down is the \(\textbf{maximum}\) of the parabola.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parabola

A parabola is a U-shaped curve that is the graph of a quadratic function. It can open upwards or downwards depending on the sign of the leading coefficient in the quadratic equation.
Recommended video:
5:28
Horizontal Parabolas

Vertex of a Parabola

The vertex is the highest or lowest point on the graph of a parabola. For a parabola that opens downwards, the vertex represents the maximum point.
Recommended video:
5:28
Horizontal Parabolas

Maximum and Minimum Values

In quadratic functions, the vertex corresponds to either a maximum or minimum value. If the parabola opens down, the vertex is the maximum; if it opens up, the vertex is the minimum.
Recommended video:
02:44
Maximum Turning Points of a Polynomial Function
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Provide a short answer to each question. What is the domain of the function ƒ(x)=1x2ƒ(x)=\(\frac{1}{x^2}\)? What is its range?

599
views
Textbook Question

Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence, or answer the question as appropriate. In the equation y = 6x, y varies directly as x. When x=5, y=30. What is the value of y when x=10?

552
views
Textbook Question

Graph each quadratic function. Give the vertex, axis, x-intercepts, y-intercept, domain, range, and largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is increasing or decreasing. ƒ(x)=-3x2-12x-1

1571
views
Textbook Question

Use the graph to solve each equation or inequality. Use interval notation where appropriate. 7x(x - 1)(x - 2) = 0

540
views
Textbook Question

Use the graph to solve each equation or inequality. Use interval notation where appropriate. 7x(x - 1)(x - 2) < 0

528
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, explain why. For ƒ(x)=(x+2)4(x-3), the number 2 is a zero of multiplicity 4.

502
views
1
rank