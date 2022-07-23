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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 57
Chapter 4, Problem 57

Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of degree 3 with real coefficients that satisfies the given conditions. Zero of -3 having multiplicity 3; ƒ(3)=36

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Understand that the polynomial function ƒ(x) has a zero at x = -3 with multiplicity 3. This means the factor corresponding to this zero is \( (x + 3)^3 \). So, the general form of the polynomial is \( f(x) = a(x + 3)^3 \), where \( a \) is a real number coefficient to be determined.
Use the given condition \( f(3) = 36 \) to find the value of \( a \). Substitute \( x = 3 \) into the polynomial: \( f(3) = a(3 + 3)^3 = a(6)^3 = 216a \).
Set the expression equal to 36, as given: \( 216a = 36 \).
Solve for \( a \) by dividing both sides of the equation by 216: \( a = \frac{36}{216} \).
Write the final polynomial function by substituting the value of \( a \) back into the general form: \( f(x) = a(x + 3)^3 \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Functions and Degree

A polynomial function is an expression consisting of variables and coefficients combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication, with non-negative integer exponents. The degree of a polynomial is the highest exponent of the variable, which determines the general shape and number of roots of the function. For this problem, the polynomial must be cubic (degree 3).
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Multiplicity of Roots

Multiplicity refers to the number of times a particular root appears in a polynomial. If a root has multiplicity 3, it means the factor corresponding to that root is repeated three times in the polynomial. For example, a root at x = -3 with multiplicity 3 implies the factor (x + 3)³.
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Evaluating Polynomial Functions

Evaluating a polynomial function at a specific value means substituting that value into the function and calculating the result. This is used to find unknown coefficients by setting the function equal to a given output, such as ƒ(3) = 36, which helps determine the constant multiplier in the polynomial.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each polynomial function, identify its graph from choices A–F. ƒ(x)=-(x-2)(x-5)

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Identify any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes in the graph of y=ƒ(x). State the domain of ƒ.

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Show that the real zeros of each polynomial function satisfy the given conditions. ƒ(x)=x4-x3+3x2-8x+8; no real zero greater than 2

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Use synthetic division to determine whether the given number k is a zero of the polynomial function. If it is not, give the value of ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x2 - 2x + 2; k = 1-i

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For each polynomial function, identify its graph from choices A–F.

ƒ(x)=(x2)(x5)ƒ(x)=(x-2)(x-5)


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Textbook Question

Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (3x + 7)/(x - 3) ≤ 0

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