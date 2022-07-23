Textbook Question
Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of degree 3 with real coefficients that satisfies the given conditions. Zero of -3 having multiplicity 3; ƒ(3)=36
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Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of degree 3 with real coefficients that satisfies the given conditions. Zero of -3 having multiplicity 3; ƒ(3)=36
Identify any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes in the graph of y=ƒ(x). State the domain of ƒ.
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 8 /(x - 2) ≥ 2
Identify any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes in the graph of . State the domain of .
Show that the real zeros of each polynomial function satisfy the given conditions. ƒ(x)=x4-x3+3x2-8x+8; no real zero greater than 2
Use synthetic division to determine whether the given number k is a zero of the polynomial function. If it is not, give the value of ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x2 - 2x + 2; k = 1-i