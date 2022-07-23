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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 57
Chapter 4, Problem 57

For each polynomial function, identify its graph from choices A–F. ƒ(x)=-(x-2)(x-5)

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Start by identifying the zeros of the polynomial function ƒ(x) = -(x-2)(x-5). The zeros are the values of x that make the function equal to zero. Set each factor equal to zero: x - 2 = 0 and x - 5 = 0, which gives zeros at x = 2 and x = 5.
Determine the end behavior of the polynomial. Since the function is a product of two linear factors and has a leading coefficient of -1 (negative), the degree is 2 (quadratic), and the parabola opens downward.
Find the vertex of the parabola. The vertex lies midway between the zeros, so calculate the midpoint: \( x = \frac{2 + 5}{2} = 3.5 \). Substitute this x-value back into the function to find the y-coordinate of the vertex.
Use the vertex and zeros to sketch the general shape of the graph: it crosses the x-axis at 2 and 5, and the vertex is the highest point since the parabola opens downward.
Compare this information with the given graph choices A–F, looking for a parabola that opens downward, crosses the x-axis at 2 and 5, and has its vertex at x = 3.5 with the corresponding y-value.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Factored Form of a Polynomial

The factored form expresses a polynomial as a product of its factors, revealing its roots or zeros. For ƒ(x) = -(x-2)(x-5), the roots are x = 2 and x = 5, where the graph crosses the x-axis. Understanding this helps identify key points on the graph.
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Introduction to Factoring Polynomials

Leading Coefficient and End Behavior

The leading coefficient affects the graph's direction as x approaches infinity or negative infinity. Here, the leading coefficient is negative (due to the negative sign), so the parabola opens downward. This determines the overall shape and orientation of the graph.
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End Behavior of Polynomial Functions

Vertex of a Quadratic Function

The vertex is the highest or lowest point on the graph of a quadratic function. It can be found by averaging the roots (x = (2+5)/2 = 3.5) and evaluating ƒ at that x-value. Knowing the vertex helps in sketching the graph accurately.
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Vertex Form
Related Practice
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