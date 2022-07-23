Textbook Question
Use synthetic division to perform each division. (x4 - 3x3 - 4x2 + 12x) / x-2
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Use synthetic division to perform each division. (x4 - 3x3 - 4x2 + 12x) / x-2
Use the factor theorem and synthetic division to determine whether the second polynomial is a factor of the first. 2x3+x+2; x+1
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x2 + x - 30 ≤ 0
Match each statement with its corresponding graph in choices A–D. In each case, k > 0. y varies directly as the second power of x. (y=kx2)
Use the factor theorem and synthetic division to determine whether the second polynomial is a factor of the first. x3+2x2+3; x-1
Use synthetic division to find ƒ(2). ƒ(x)=x5+4x2-2x-4