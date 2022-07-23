Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 18
Chapter 4, Problem 18

Use the factor theorem and synthetic division to determine whether the second polynomial is a factor of the first. 2x3+x+2; x+1

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the polynomials involved: the first polynomial is \(2x^{3} + x + 2\) and the second polynomial is \(x + 1\).
Rewrite the divisor \(x + 1\) in the form \(x - r\) to find the value of \(r\). Since \(x + 1 = x - (-1)\), we have \(r = -1\).
Apply the Factor Theorem by evaluating the first polynomial at \(x = r = -1\). Substitute \(-1\) into \(2x^{3} + x + 2\) to check if the result is zero.
If the result is zero, then \(x + 1\) is a factor of the first polynomial. If not, proceed to use synthetic division to divide \(2x^{3} + x + 2\) by \(x + 1\).
Set up synthetic division using \(r = -1\) and the coefficients of the first polynomial (note the missing \(x^{2}\) term has coefficient 0). Perform the division step-by-step to find the remainder. If the remainder is zero, \(x + 1\) is a factor; otherwise, it is not.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Factor Theorem

The Factor Theorem states that a polynomial f(x) has a factor (x - c) if and only if f(c) = 0. To check if a binomial like (x + 1) is a factor, substitute -1 into the polynomial and see if the result is zero.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:36
Factor by Grouping

Synthetic Division

Synthetic division is a shortcut method for dividing a polynomial by a binomial of the form (x - c). It simplifies the division process by using only the coefficients, making it easier to find remainders and verify factors.
Recommended video:
05:10
Higher Powers of i

Polynomial Factorization

Polynomial factorization involves expressing a polynomial as a product of its factors. Determining if one polynomial divides another without remainder helps break down complex expressions into simpler components.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:30
Introduction to Factoring Polynomials
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph each function. Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (a) increasing or (b) decreasing. ƒ(x)=(1/2)(x-2)2+4

863
views
Textbook Question

Graph each function. Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (a) increasing or (b) decreasing. ƒ(x)=(1/3)(x+3)4-3

816
views
Textbook Question

Use synthetic division to perform each division. (x4 - 3x3 - 4x2 + 12x) / x-2

525
views
Textbook Question

Match each statement with its corresponding graph in choices A–D. In each case, k > 0. y varies directly as the second power of x. (y=kx2)

661
views
Textbook Question

Use the factor theorem and synthetic division to determine whether the second polynomial is a factor of the first. x3+2x2+3; x-1

828
views
Textbook Question

Use synthetic division to find ƒ(2). ƒ(x)=x5+4x2-2x-4

406
views