Solve each polynomial inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x4 + 6x2 + 1 ≥ 4x3 + 4x
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=x4+3x3-3x2-11x-6
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Key Concepts
Polynomial Factoring
Finding Roots of Polynomials
Graphing Polynomial Functions
Graph each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=(x-2)2(x+3)
Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. ƒ(x)=(4x2+25)/(x2+9)
Several graphs of the quadratic function ƒ(x) = ax2 + bx + c are shown below. For the given restrictions on a, b, and c, select the corresponding graph from choices A–F. (Hint: Use the discriminant.) a < 0; b2 - 4ac < 0
Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. ƒ(x)=(x2+1)/(x2+9)
If the given term is the dominating term of a polynomial function, what can we conclude about each of the following features of the graph of the function? (a) domain (b) range (c) end behavior (d) number of zeros (e) number of turning points -9x6