Solve each polynomial inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x4 + 2x3 + 36 < 11x2 + 12x
Solve each polynomial inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x5 + x2 + 2 ≥ x4 + x3 + 2x
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Polynomial Inequalities
Rearranging and Simplifying Polynomial Expressions
Sign Analysis and Interval Notation
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=2x4+x3-6x2-7x-2
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=3x4-7x3-6x2+12x+8
If the given term is the dominating term of a polynomial function, what can we conclude about each of the following features of the graph of the function? (a) domain (b) range (c) end behavior (d) number of zeros (e) number of turning points 10x7
Determine the largest open interval of the domain (a) over which the function is increasing and (b) over which it is decreasing. ƒ(x) = -3x2 + 18x + 1
Several graphs of the quadratic function ƒ(x) = ax2 + bx + c are shown below. For the given restrictions on a, b, and c, select the corresponding graph from choices A–F. (Hint: Use the discriminant.) a < 0; b2 - 4ac = 0