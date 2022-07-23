Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 45
Chapter 4, Problem 45

Solve each polynomial inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x5 + x2 + 2 ≥ x4 + x3 + 2x

Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the inequality by bringing all terms to one side to set the inequality to zero: \(x^{5} + x^{2} + 2 - (x^{4} + x^{3} + 2x) \geq 0\).
Simplify the expression by combining like terms: \(x^{5} - x^{4} - x^{3} + x^{2} - 2x + 2 \geq 0\).
Factor the polynomial expression if possible. Start by looking for common factors or use polynomial division or synthetic division to factor the polynomial into simpler factors.
Determine the critical points by setting each factor equal to zero and solving for \(x\). These points divide the number line into intervals.
Test each interval by choosing a test point and substituting it into the factored inequality to check if the expression is positive or negative. Use this to determine which intervals satisfy the inequality and write the solution set in interval notation.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
16m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Inequalities

Polynomial inequalities involve expressions where a polynomial is compared to another using inequality symbols (>, <, ≥, ≤). Solving them requires finding all values of the variable that make the inequality true, often by rearranging terms and analyzing the sign of the resulting polynomial.
Recommended video:
06:07
Linear Inequalities

Rearranging and Simplifying Polynomial Expressions

To solve polynomial inequalities, first bring all terms to one side to set the inequality to zero. This simplification helps identify critical points by factoring or using other methods, making it easier to analyze where the polynomial is positive or negative.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:07
Simplifying Algebraic Expressions

Sign Analysis and Interval Notation

After finding critical points (roots), use sign analysis to determine where the polynomial is positive or negative by testing values in each interval. The solution set is then expressed in interval notation, which concisely represents all values satisfying the inequality.
Recommended video:
05:18
Interval Notation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each polynomial inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x4 + 2x3 + 36 < 11x2 + 12x

491
views
Textbook Question

Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=2x4+x3-6x2-7x-2

554
views
Textbook Question

Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=3x4-7x3-6x2+12x+8

678
views
Textbook Question

If the given term is the dominating term of a polynomial function, what can we conclude about each of the following features of the graph of the function? (a) domain (b) range (c) end behavior (d) number of zeros (e) number of turning points 10x7

859
views
Textbook Question

Determine the largest open interval of the domain (a) over which the function is increasing and (b) over which it is decreasing. ƒ(x) = -3x2 + 18x + 1

803
views
Textbook Question

Several graphs of the quadratic function ƒ(x) = ax2 + bx + c are shown below. For the given restrictions on a, b, and c, select the corresponding graph from choices A–F. (Hint: Use the discriminant.) a < 0; b2 - 4ac = 0

1072
views