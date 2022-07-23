Textbook Question
For each polynomial function, find all zeros and their multiplicities.
459
views
For each polynomial function, find all zeros and their multiplicities.
Solve each polynomial inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x4 + 6x2 + 1 ≥ 4x3 + 4x
Use synthetic division to determine whether the given number k is a zero of the polynomial function. If it is not, give the value of ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x2 +2x -8; k=2
Graph each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=(x-2)2(x+3)
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=x4+3x3-3x2-11x-6
Use the intermediate value theorem to show that each polynomial function has a real zero between the numbers given. ƒ(x)=3x2-x-4; 1 and 2