Use synthetic division to divide ƒ(x) by x-k for the given value of k. Then express ƒ(x) in the form ƒ(x) = (x-k) q(x) + r. ƒ(x) = 3x4 + 4x3 - 10x2 + 15; k = -1
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Chapter 4, Problem 31
Distance to the Horizon The distance that a person can see to the horizon on a clear day from a point above the surface of Earth varies directly as the square root of the height at that point. If a person 144 m above the surface of Earth can see 18 km to the horizon, how far can a person see to the horizon from a point 64 m above the surface?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the variables and the direct variation relationship: Let \(d\) represent the distance to the horizon (in km) and \(h\) represent the height above the Earth's surface (in meters). The problem states that \(d\) varies directly as the square root of \(h\), so we write the equation as \(d = k \sqrt{h}\), where \(k\) is the constant of proportionality.
Use the given information to find the constant \(k\): Substitute \(d = 18\) km and \(h = 144\) m into the equation \(d = k \sqrt{h}\) to get \(18 = k \sqrt{144}\). Since \(\sqrt{144} = 12\), this simplifies to \(18 = 12k\).
Solve for \(k\): Divide both sides of the equation \(18 = 12k\) by 12 to isolate \(k\), giving \(k = \frac{18}{12}\).
Use the constant \(k\) to find the distance for the new height: Substitute \(k\) and the new height \(h = 64\) m into the original equation \(d = k \sqrt{h}\) to get \(d = k \sqrt{64}\). Since \(\sqrt{64} = 8\), this becomes \(d = 8k\).
Calculate the distance \(d\) by multiplying \(8\) by the value of \(k\) found in step 3. This will give the distance to the horizon from a point 64 m above the surface.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:3m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Direct Variation
Direct variation describes a relationship where one quantity changes proportionally with another. In this problem, the distance to the horizon varies directly as the square root of the height, meaning if height changes, the distance changes by a constant multiple of the square root of that height.
Recommended video:
02:44
Maximum Turning Points of a Polynomial Function
Square Root Function
The square root function involves taking the root of a number, which is the inverse of squaring. Here, the distance depends on the square root of the height, so understanding how to compute and manipulate square roots is essential to relate height and distance.
Recommended video:
02:20
Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property
Solving Proportions
Solving proportions involves setting two ratios equal to each other to find an unknown value. Since the problem gives a known height-distance pair, you can set up a proportion using the square roots of heights to find the unknown distance for a different height.
Recommended video:
5:02
Solving Logarithmic Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question
679
views
1
rank
Textbook Question
Factor into linear factors given that k is a zero. (multiplicity )
1010
views
Textbook Question
Match the rational function in Column I with the appropriate description in Column II. Choices in Column II can be used only once. ƒ(x)=1/(x+4)
871
views
Textbook Question
Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=3x^3-8x^2+x+2 between 2 and 3
369
views
Textbook Question
Solve each polynomial inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. -(x - 3)(x - 4)2 (x - 5) > 0
475
views
Textbook Question
Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=3x^3-8x^2+x+2 between -1 and 0
275
views