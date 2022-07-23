Distance to the Horizon The distance that a person can see to the horizon on a clear day from a point above the surface of Earth varies directly as the square root of the height at that point. If a person 144 m above the surface of Earth can see 18 km to the horizon, how far can a person see to the horizon from a point 64 m above the surface?
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Chapter 4, Problem 31
Match the rational function in Column I with the appropriate description in Column II. Choices in Column II can be used only once. ƒ(x)=1/(x+4)
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Identify the given rational function: \(f(x) = \frac{1}{x+4}\).
Recognize that the function is a transformation of the parent function \(f(x) = \frac{1}{x}\), shifted horizontally.
Determine the vertical asymptote by setting the denominator equal to zero: \(x + 4 = 0\), which gives \(x = -4\).
Note that the horizontal asymptote of the function remains \(y = 0\) because the degree of the numerator is less than the degree of the denominator.
Match the function to the description that mentions a vertical asymptote at \(x = -4\) and a horizontal asymptote at \(y = 0\), indicating a horizontal shift of the parent function.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Rational Functions
A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials, expressed as f(x) = P(x)/Q(x), where Q(x) ≠ 0. Understanding the form and behavior of rational functions helps in identifying their key features such as asymptotes and domain restrictions.
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Domain of Rational Functions
The domain of a rational function includes all real numbers except where the denominator equals zero. For f(x) = 1/(x+4), the domain excludes x = -4, since division by zero is undefined, which is critical for matching the function to its description.
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Vertical and Horizontal Asymptotes
Vertical asymptotes occur where the denominator is zero, indicating values the function cannot take. Horizontal asymptotes describe the end behavior of the function as x approaches infinity or negative infinity. For f(x) = 1/(x+4), x = -4 is a vertical asymptote, and y = 0 is a horizontal asymptote.
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Determining Horizontal Asymptotes
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