Textbook Question
Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. See Example 4.
755
views
Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. See Example 4.
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=2x3-5x2-x+6
Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. ƒ(x)=(x2-1)/(x+3)
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=2x3(x2-4)(x-1)
For each polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = 2x5 - 10x3 - 19x2 - 50; k=3
Determine the largest open interval of the domain (a) over which the function is increasing and (b) over which it is decreasing. ƒ(x) = -2x2 - 8x - 7