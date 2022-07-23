Textbook Question
Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. ƒ(x)=(x2-2x-3)/(2x2-x-10)
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Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. ƒ(x)=(x2-2x-3)/(2x2-x-10)
Solve each polynomial inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x4 + 2x3 + 36 < 11x2 + 12x
Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. See Example 4.
Solve each problem. Give the maximum number of turning points of the graph of each function. ƒ(x)=4x^3-6x^2+2
For each polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = 2x5 - 10x3 - 19x2 - 50; k=3
Determine the largest open interval of the domain (a) over which the function is increasing and (b) over which it is decreasing. ƒ(x) = -2x2 - 8x - 7