Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 15
Chapter 4, Problem 15

Solve each problem. Let a be directly proportional to m and n2, and inversely proportional to y3. If a=9when m=4, n=9, and y=3, find a when m=6, n=2, and y=5.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the relationship given: \( a \) is directly proportional to \( m \) and \( n^2 \), and inversely proportional to \( y^3 \). This can be written as the equation \( a = k \cdot \frac{m \cdot n^2}{y^3} \), where \( k \) is the constant of proportionality.
Use the given values \( a=9 \), \( m=4 \), \( n=9 \), and \( y=3 \) to find the constant \( k \). Substitute these values into the equation: \( 9 = k \cdot \frac{4 \cdot 9^2}{3^3} \).
Simplify the expression on the right side to solve for \( k \). Calculate \( 9^2 \) and \( 3^3 \), then isolate \( k \) by dividing both sides of the equation by the resulting fraction.
Once \( k \) is found, use it to find \( a \) when \( m=6 \), \( n=2 \), and \( y=5 \). Substitute these values and \( k \) into the original formula: \( a = k \cdot \frac{6 \cdot 2^2}{5^3} \).
Simplify the expression on the right side to find the new value of \( a \). Calculate \( 2^2 \) and \( 5^3 \), then multiply and divide accordingly to express \( a \) in terms of \( k \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Direct and Inverse Proportionality

Direct proportionality means one variable increases as another increases, expressed as a constant times the variables. Inverse proportionality means one variable increases as another decreases, represented by dividing by the variable. Understanding these relationships helps set up equations relating the variables.
Recommended video:
4:30
Graphing Logarithmic Functions

Formulating Proportionality Equations

When a quantity is directly proportional to some variables and inversely proportional to others, it can be expressed as a product of the direct variables multiplied by a constant, divided by the product of the inverse variables raised to their powers. This forms the basis for solving for unknowns.
Recommended video:
06:00
Categorizing Linear Equations

Solving for the Constant of Proportionality

To find the constant of proportionality, substitute the known values of all variables into the proportionality equation and solve for the constant. This constant is then used to find the unknown variable when other values change.
Recommended video:
5:02
Solving Logarithmic Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (x - 4)2 ≤ 0

480
views
Textbook Question

Use synthetic division to perform each division. (-9x3 + 8x2 - 7x+2) / x-2

570
views
Textbook Question

Match each statement with its corresponding graph in choices A–D. In each case, k > 0. y varies directly as x. (y=kx)

695
views
Textbook Question

Use synthetic division to find ƒ(2). ƒ(x)=2x3-3x2+7x-12

472
views
Textbook Question

Match each function with its graph without actually entering it into a calculator. Then, after completing the exercises, check the answers with a calculator. Use the standard viewing window. ƒ(x) = (x - 4)2 - 3

1388
views
Textbook Question

Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. -(x + 1)2 ≥ 0

436
views