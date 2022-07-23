Textbook Question
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (x - 4)2 ≤ 0
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Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (x - 4)2 ≤ 0
Use synthetic division to perform each division. (-9x3 + 8x2 - 7x+2) / x-2
Use the factor theorem and synthetic division to determine whether the second polynomial is a factor of the first. 4x2+2x+54; x-4
Use synthetic division to find ƒ(2). ƒ(x)=2x3-3x2+7x-12
Solve each problem. Let a be directly proportional to m and n2, and inversely proportional to y3. If a=9when m=4, n=9, and y=3, find a when m=6, n=2, and y=5.
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. -(x + 1)2 ≥ 0