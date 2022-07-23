Vertex Form of a Quadratic Function

The vertex form of a quadratic function is f(x) = a(x - h)^2 + k, where (h, k) is the vertex of the parabola. This form makes it easy to identify the vertex and understand the graph's shifts from the origin. In the given function, (4, -3) is the vertex, indicating a horizontal shift right by 4 and a vertical shift down by 3.