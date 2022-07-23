Textbook Question
Graph each function. Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (a) increasing or (b) decreasing. ƒ(x)=(1/3)(x+3)4-3
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Graph each function. Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (a) increasing or (b) decreasing. ƒ(x)=(1/3)(x+3)4-3
Use synthetic division to perform each division.
Use synthetic division to find ƒ(2). ƒ(x)=5x4-12x2+2x-8
Match each function with its graph without actually entering it into a calculator. Then, after completing the exercises, check the answers with a calculator. Use the standard viewing window. ƒ(x) = (x + 4)2 - 3
Use the factor theorem and synthetic division to determine whether the second polynomial is a factor of the first. x3+2x2+3; x-1
Use synthetic division to find ƒ(2). ƒ(x)=x5+4x2-2x-4