Textbook Question
Use synthetic division to perform each division.
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Use synthetic division to perform each division.
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x2 + x - 30 ≤ 0
Match each statement with its corresponding graph in choices A–D. In each case, k > 0. y varies directly as x. (y=kx)
Use synthetic division to find ƒ(2). ƒ(x)=2x3-3x2+7x-12
Use synthetic division to find ƒ(2). ƒ(x)=5x4-12x2+2x-8
Use the factor theorem and synthetic division to determine whether the second polynomial is a factor of the first. x3+2x2+3; x-1