Textbook Question
For each polynomial function, identify its graph from choices A–F. ƒ(x)=(x-2)2(x-5)2
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For each polynomial function, identify its graph from choices A–F. ƒ(x)=(x-2)2(x-5)2
Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of degree 3 with real coefficients that satisfies the given conditions. Zeros of -2, 1, and 0; ƒ(-1)=-1
For each polynomial function, identify its graph from choices A–F.
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (x + 1)/(x - 5) > 0
Identify any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes in the graph of y=ƒ(x). State the domain of ƒ.
Use synthetic division to determine whether the given number k is a zero of the polynomial function. If it is not, give the value of ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = 5x4 + 2x3 -x+3; k=2/5