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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 55
Chapter 4, Problem 55

Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of degree 3 with real coefficients that satisfies the given conditions. Zeros of -2, 1, and 0; ƒ(-1)=-1

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Identify the zeros of the polynomial function. Since the zeros are -2, 1, and 0, the factors of the polynomial are \((x + 2)\), \((x - 1)\), and \(x\) respectively.
Write the general form of the polynomial function as \(f(x) = a \cdot x \cdot (x + 2) \cdot (x - 1)\), where \(a\) is a real number coefficient to be determined.
Use the given condition \(f(-1) = -1\) to find the value of \(a\). Substitute \(x = -1\) into the polynomial: \(f(-1) = a \cdot (-1) \cdot (-1 + 2) \cdot (-1 - 1)\).
Simplify the expression from the substitution to get an equation in terms of \(a\): \(f(-1) = a \cdot (-1) \cdot 1 \cdot (-2) = 2a\).
Set the simplified expression equal to the given value \(-1\) and solve for \(a\): \(2a = -1\), then find \(a\). Once \(a\) is found, write the final polynomial function \(f(x)\) by substituting \(a\) back into the general form.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Functions and Degree

A polynomial function is an expression consisting of variables and coefficients combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication, with non-negative integer exponents. The degree of a polynomial is the highest exponent of the variable, which determines the general shape and number of roots of the function. For this problem, the polynomial must be cubic (degree 3).
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Zeros of a Polynomial

Zeros (or roots) of a polynomial are the values of x for which the function equals zero. If a polynomial has real coefficients and zeros at -2, 1, and 0, then (x + 2), (x - 1), and x are factors of the polynomial. The polynomial can be expressed as a product of these factors, possibly multiplied by a constant.
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Using a Point to Find the Leading Coefficient

Given a point on the polynomial, such as ƒ(-1) = -1, you can substitute x = -1 into the factored form to solve for the unknown leading coefficient. This step ensures the polynomial not only has the correct zeros but also passes through the specified point, fully determining the function.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each polynomial function, identify its graph from choices A–F. ƒ(x)=(x-2)2(x-5)2

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For each polynomial function, identify its graph from choices A–F.

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Identify any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes in the graph of y=ƒ(x). State the domain of ƒ.

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