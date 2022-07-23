Textbook Question
For each polynomial function, identify its graph from choices A–F. ƒ(x)=(x-2)2(x-5)2
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For each polynomial function, identify its graph from choices A–F. ƒ(x)=(x-2)2(x-5)2
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (2x + 3)/(x - 5) ≤ 0
For each polynomial function, identify its graph from choices A–F.
What happens to y if y varies directly as x, and x is halved?
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (x + 1)/(x - 5) > 0
Identify any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes in the graph of y=ƒ(x). State the domain of ƒ.