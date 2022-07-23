Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 57
Chapter 4, Problem 57

Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 8 /(x - 2) ≥ 2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by rewriting the inequality: \(\frac{8}{x - 2} \geq 2\).
Bring all terms to one side to have zero on the other side: \(\frac{8}{x - 2} - 2 \geq 0\).
Find a common denominator and combine the terms into a single rational expression: \(\frac{8 - 2(x - 2)}{x - 2} \geq 0\).
Simplify the numerator: \(8 - 2(x - 2) = 8 - 2x + 4 = 12 - 2x\), so the inequality becomes \(\frac{12 - 2x}{x - 2} \geq 0\).
Determine the critical points by setting numerator and denominator equal to zero: numerator \(12 - 2x = 0\) and denominator \(x - 2 = 0\). These points divide the number line into intervals to test the sign of the expression and find the solution set.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
8m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Inequalities

Rational inequalities involve expressions where variables appear in the denominator. Solving them requires finding values that satisfy the inequality while ensuring the denominator is not zero, as division by zero is undefined.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:21
Nonlinear Inequalities

Critical Points and Sign Analysis

Critical points are values where the numerator or denominator equals zero. These points divide the number line into intervals, which are tested to determine where the inequality holds true, helping to identify the solution set.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:46
Point-Slope Form

Interval Notation

Interval notation expresses solution sets as intervals on the number line, using parentheses for excluded endpoints and brackets for included ones. It provides a concise way to represent all values satisfying the inequality.
Recommended video:
05:18
Interval Notation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each polynomial function, identify its graph from choices A–F. ƒ(x)=-(x-2)(x-5)

1240
views
Textbook Question

Identify any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes in the graph of y=ƒ(x). State the domain of ƒ.

1668
views
Textbook Question

Identify any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes in the graph of y=f(x)y=f\(\left\)(x\(\right\)). State the domain of ff.

618
views
Textbook Question

Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 20/(x - 1) ≥ 1

467
views
Textbook Question

For each polynomial function, identify its graph from choices A–F. ƒ(x)=-(x-2)2(x-5)2

837
views
Textbook Question

Use synthetic division to determine whether the given number k is a zero of the polynomial function. If it is not, give the value of ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x2 - 2x + 2; k = 1-i

926
views