Resistance of a Wire The resistance in ohms of a platinum wire temperature sensor varies directly as the temperature in kelvins (K). If the resistance is 646 ohms at a temperature of 190 K, find the resistance at a temperature of 250 K.
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Chapter 4, Problem 28
Use an end behavior diagram, as shown below, to describe the end behavior of the graph of each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=7+2x-5x2-10x4
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Identify the degree of the polynomial function. The given function is \(f(x) = 7 + 2x - 5x^2 - 10x^4\). The degree is the highest power of \(x\), which is 4 in this case.
Determine the leading term of the polynomial, which is the term with the highest degree. Here, the leading term is \(-10x^4\).
Analyze the leading coefficient and the degree to understand the end behavior. The leading coefficient is \(-10\), which is negative, and the degree 4 is even.
Recall the end behavior rules for polynomials: For even degree and negative leading coefficient, as \(x \to \infty\), \(f(x) \to -\infty\), and as \(x \to -\infty\), \(f(x) \to -\infty\).
Use this information to draw or describe the end behavior diagram, showing both ends of the graph going downwards toward negative infinity.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Polynomial Degree and Leading Term
The degree of a polynomial is the highest power of the variable in the expression, and the leading term is the term with this highest power. The degree and leading coefficient determine the general shape and end behavior of the polynomial's graph.
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Guided course
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Standard Form of Polynomials
End Behavior of Polynomial Functions
End behavior describes how the values of a polynomial function behave as x approaches positive or negative infinity. It depends primarily on the degree and leading coefficient: even-degree polynomials with positive leading coefficients rise on both ends, while odd-degree polynomials have opposite end behaviors.
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Using End Behavior Diagrams
End behavior diagrams visually represent the direction of the graph's ends, typically using arrows pointing up or down on the left and right sides. These diagrams help quickly identify how the polynomial behaves for large positive and negative x-values.
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