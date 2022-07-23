Use an end behavior diagram, as shown below, to describe the end behavior of the graph of each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=7+2x-5x2-10x4
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Chapter 4, Problem 27
Use an end behavior diagram, as shown below, to describe the end behavior of the graph of each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=3+2x-4x2-5x10
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Identify the degree and leading coefficient of the polynomial function. The given function is \(f(x) = 3 + 2x - 4x^2 - 5x^{10}\). The term with the highest power of \(x\) is \(-5x^{10}\), so the degree is 10 and the leading coefficient is \(-5\).
Determine the end behavior based on the degree and leading coefficient. Since the degree is even (10) and the leading coefficient is negative (\(-5\)), the ends of the graph will both point downwards.
Express the end behavior in terms of limits: As \(x \to \infty\), \(f(x) \to -\infty\) and as \(x \to -\infty\), \(f(x) \to -\infty\).
Draw or visualize the end behavior diagram: both ends of the graph go down towards negative infinity.
Summarize the end behavior: The graph falls to negative infinity on both the left and right ends because the leading term dominates the behavior for very large positive and negative values of \(x\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Polynomial Functions and Degree
A polynomial function is an expression consisting of variables raised to whole-number exponents and their coefficients. The degree of the polynomial is the highest exponent of the variable, which largely determines the shape and end behavior of its graph.
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Introduction to Polynomial Functions
Leading Term and Leading Coefficient
The leading term of a polynomial is the term with the highest degree, and its coefficient is the leading coefficient. These determine the end behavior of the polynomial's graph, indicating how the function behaves as x approaches positive or negative infinity.
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End Behavior of Polynomial Graphs
End behavior describes how the values of a polynomial function behave as x approaches infinity or negative infinity. It depends on the degree and leading coefficient: even-degree polynomials with positive leading coefficients rise on both ends, while odd-degree polynomials have opposite end behaviors.
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