Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 13
Chapter 4, Problem 13

Use synthetic division to perform each division. (x5 + 3x4 + 2x3 + 2x2 + 3x+1) / x+2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the divisor and rewrite it in the form \( x - c \). Since the divisor is \( x + 2 \), rewrite it as \( x - (-2) \), so \( c = -2 \).
Write down the coefficients of the dividend polynomial \( x^5 + 3x^4 + 2x^3 + 2x^2 + 3x + 1 \) in order: \( 1, 3, 2, 2, 3, 1 \).
Set up the synthetic division tableau by placing \( c = -2 \) to the left and the coefficients in a row to the right.
Bring down the first coefficient (which is 1) directly below the line. Then multiply this number by \( c = -2 \) and write the result under the next coefficient. Add the column and write the sum below the line. Repeat this multiply-and-add process for all coefficients.
After completing the process, the numbers below the line (except the last one) represent the coefficients of the quotient polynomial, starting from degree 4 down to the constant term. The last number is the remainder.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Synthetic Division

Synthetic division is a shortcut method for dividing a polynomial by a linear binomial of the form x - c. It simplifies the long division process by using only the coefficients of the polynomial and performing arithmetic operations in a tabular form. This method is efficient for finding quotients and remainders quickly.
Recommended video:
05:10
Higher Powers of i

Polynomial Coefficients and Setup

To use synthetic division, you must identify and list the coefficients of the dividend polynomial in descending order of degree. If any terms are missing, their coefficients are represented as zero. Proper setup ensures accurate calculations during the synthetic division process.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:16
Standard Form of Polynomials

Interpreting the Divisor in Synthetic Division

In synthetic division, the divisor x + 2 is rewritten as x - (-2), so the value used in the process is -2. Recognizing this transformation is crucial because the synthetic division uses the root of the divisor (the value that makes it zero) to perform the division steps correctly.
Recommended video:
2:57
Probability of Non-Mutually Exclusive Events Example
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation.

(a) -(x + 1)(x + 2) ≥ 0

(b) -(x + 1)(x + 2) > 0

(c) -(x + 1)(x + 2) ≤ 0

(d) -(x + 1)(x + 2) < 0

523
views
Textbook Question

Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. - ( x +√2)(x-3) < 0

494
views
Textbook Question

Use synthetic division to perform each division. (3x3+6x2-8x+3)/(x+3)

549
views
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. Suppose r varies directly as the square of m, and inversely as s. If r=12 when m=6 and s=4, find r when m=6 and s=20.

635
views
Textbook Question

Use the graphs of the rational functions in choices A–D to answer each question.

There may be more than one correct choice. If ƒ represents the function, only one choice has a single solution to the equation ƒ(x)=3. Which one is it?

27
views
Textbook Question

Use synthetic division to divide ƒ(x) by x-k for the given value of k. Then express ƒ(x) in the form ƒ(x)=(x-k)q(x)+r. ƒ(x)=5x3-3x2+2x-6; k=2

420
views