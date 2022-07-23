Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation.
(a) -(x + 1)(x + 2) ≥ 0
(b) -(x + 1)(x + 2) > 0
(c) -(x + 1)(x + 2) ≤ 0
(d) -(x + 1)(x + 2) < 0
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation.
(a) -(x + 1)(x + 2) ≥ 0
(b) -(x + 1)(x + 2) > 0
(c) -(x + 1)(x + 2) ≤ 0
(d) -(x + 1)(x + 2) < 0
Use synthetic division to perform each division. (x5 + 3x4 + 2x3 + 2x2 + 3x+1) / x+2
Consider the graph of each quadratic function.
a) Give the domain and range.
Use synthetic division to perform each division. (3x3+6x2-8x+3)/(x+3)
Use the graphs of the rational functions in choices A–D to answer each question.
There may be more than one correct choice. If ƒ represents the function, only one choice has a single solution to the equation ƒ(x)=3. Which one is it?
Use synthetic division to divide ƒ(x) by x-k for the given value of k. Then express ƒ(x) in the form ƒ(x)=(x-k)q(x)+r. ƒ(x)=5x3-3x2+2x-6; k=2