Consider the graph of each quadratic function.
(a) Give the domain and range.
Consider the graph of each quadratic function.
(a) Give the domain and range.
Use synthetic division to divide ƒ(x) by x-k for the given value of k. Then express ƒ(x) in the form ƒ(x)=(x-k)q(x)+r. ƒ(x)=-3x3+5x-6; k=-1
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (x-4)(x + √2) < 0
Use synthetic division to perform each division. (x5 + 3x4 + 2x3 + 2x2 + 3x+1) / x+2
Use the graphs of the rational functions in choices A–D to answer each question.
There may be more than one correct choice. If ƒ represents the function, only one choice has a single solution to the equation ƒ(x)=3. Which one is it?
Use synthetic division to divide ƒ(x) by x-k for the given value of k. Then express ƒ(x) in the form ƒ(x)=(x-k)q(x)+r. ƒ(x)=5x3-3x2+2x-6; k=2