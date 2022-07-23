Textbook Question
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x2 - 2 > x
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Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x2 - 2 > x
Use synthetic division to perform each division. (x3 - 1) / (x-1)
Use the factor theorem and synthetic division to determine whether the second polynomial is a factor of the first.
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 2x2 + 5 ≤ 11x
Use an end behavior diagram, as shown below, to describe the end behavior of the graph of each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=5x5+2x3-3x+4
Graph the following on the same coordinate system.
(a) y = x2
(b) y = 3x2
(c) y = 1/3x2
(d) How does the coefficient of x2 affect the shape of the graph?