Textbook Question
Graph each function. Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (a) increasing or (b) decreasing. ƒ(x)=(1/2)(x-2)2+4
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Graph each function. Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (a) increasing or (b) decreasing. ƒ(x)=(1/2)(x-2)2+4
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x2 - 2 > x
Use synthetic division to perform each division. (x3 - 1) / (x-1)
Use the factor theorem and synthetic division to determine whether the second polynomial is a factor of the first.
Use an end behavior diagram, as shown below, to describe the end behavior of the graph of each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=5x5+2x3-3x+4
Use the factor theorem and synthetic division to determine whether the second polynomial is a factor of the first. See Example 1.