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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 21
Chapter 4, Problem 21

Use an end behavior diagram, as shown below, to describe the end behavior of the graph of each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=5x5+2x3-3x+4
Diagram showing arrows curving downward on the left and upward on the right, illustrating polynomial end behavior.

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Identify the leading term of the polynomial function. For the given function \(f(x) = 5x^5 + 2x^3 - 3x + 4\), the leading term is \$5x^5\( because it has the highest power of \)x$.
Determine the degree and the leading coefficient of the polynomial. Here, the degree is 5 (an odd number), and the leading coefficient is 5 (a positive number).
Recall the general end behavior rules for polynomials based on degree and leading coefficient: - If the degree is odd and the leading coefficient is positive, then as \(x \to \infty\), \(f(x) \to \infty\), and as \(x \to -\infty\), \(f(x) \to -\infty\). - If the degree is odd and the leading coefficient is negative, the end behaviors are reversed. - If the degree is even and the leading coefficient is positive, both ends go to \(\infty\). - If the degree is even and the leading coefficient is negative, both ends go to \(-\infty\).
Apply the rule to the given polynomial: since the degree is odd (5) and the leading coefficient is positive (5), the graph falls to negative infinity on the left and rises to positive infinity on the right.
Use the end behavior diagram notation to describe this: as \(x \to -\infty\), \(f(x) \to -\infty\) (downward arrow), and as \(x \to \infty\), \(f(x) \to \infty\) (upward arrow). This can be represented as \(\downarrow \quad \uparrow\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Degree and Leading Term

The degree of a polynomial is the highest power of the variable in the expression, and the leading term is the term with this highest power. The degree and leading coefficient determine the general shape and end behavior of the polynomial's graph.
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End Behavior of Polynomial Functions

End behavior describes how the values of a polynomial function behave as x approaches positive or negative infinity. It depends primarily on the degree (even or odd) and the sign of the leading coefficient, indicating whether the graph rises or falls at the ends.
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Using End Behavior Diagrams

End behavior diagrams visually represent the direction of the graph's ends using arrows or symbols. They help summarize the polynomial's behavior at extreme values of x, making it easier to understand and communicate the function's long-term trends.
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