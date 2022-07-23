Recall the general end behavior rules for polynomials based on degree and leading coefficient: - If the degree is odd and the leading coefficient is positive, then as \(x \to \infty\), \(f(x) \to \infty\), and as \(x \to -\infty\), \(f(x) \to -\infty\). - If the degree is odd and the leading coefficient is negative, the end behaviors are reversed. - If the degree is even and the leading coefficient is positive, both ends go to \(\infty\). - If the degree is even and the leading coefficient is negative, both ends go to \(-\infty\).