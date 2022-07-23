Textbook Question
Write each formula as an English phrase using the word varies or proportional. C=2πr, where C is the circumference of a circle of radius r.
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Write each formula as an English phrase using the word varies or proportional. C=2πr, where C is the circumference of a circle of radius r.
Use synthetic division to perform each division. (x3 - 1) / (x-1)
Use the factor theorem and synthetic division to determine whether the second polynomial is a factor of the first.
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 2x2 + 5 ≤ 11x
Graph the following on the same coordinate system.
(a) y = x2
(b) y = 3x2
(c) y = 1/3x2
(d) How does the coefficient of x2 affect the shape of the graph?
Use the factor theorem and synthetic division to determine whether the second polynomial is a factor of the first. See Example 1.