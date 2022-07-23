Use synthetic division to perform each division. (x3 + 3x2 +11x + 9) / x+1
Use the graph to solve each equation or inequality. Use interval notation where appropriate. 2(x-2) / {(x-1)(x-3)} = 0
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Key Concepts
Rational Functions and Their Graphs
Solving Rational Equations
Interval Notation and Inequalities
Use the graph to solve each equation or inequality. Use interval notation where appropriate. 7x(x - 1)(x - 2) ≥ 0
Provide a short answer to each question. Is ƒ(x)=1/x2 an even or an odd function? What symmetry does its graph exhibit?
Solve each problem. If y varies directly as x, and y=20 when x=4, find y when x = -6.
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, explain why. The polynomial function has three variations in sign.
Solve each problem. During the course of a year, the number of volunteers available to run a food bank each month is modeled by , where between the months of January and August. Here x is time in months, with x=1 representing January. From August to December, V(x) is modeled by . Find the number of volunteers in each of the following months.
January