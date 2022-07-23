Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 7
Chapter 4, Problem 7

Provide a short answer to each question. Is ƒ(x)=1/x2 an even or an odd function? What symmetry does its graph exhibit?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definitions: A function \( f(x) \) is even if \( f(-x) = f(x) \) for all \( x \) in the domain, and it is odd if \( f(-x) = -f(x) \) for all \( x \) in the domain.
Given \( f(x) = \frac{1}{x^2} \), compute \( f(-x) \) by substituting \( -x \) into the function: \( f(-x) = \frac{1}{(-x)^2} \).
Simplify \( f(-x) \): since \( (-x)^2 = x^2 \), we have \( f(-x) = \frac{1}{x^2} \).
Compare \( f(-x) \) with \( f(x) \): since \( f(-x) = f(x) \), the function \( f(x) = \frac{1}{x^2} \) is an even function.
Because \( f(x) \) is even, its graph exhibits symmetry about the y-axis.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Even and Odd Functions

A function f(x) is even if f(-x) = f(x) for all x in its domain, meaning its graph is symmetric about the y-axis. It is odd if f(-x) = -f(x), indicating symmetry about the origin. Determining whether a function is even, odd, or neither helps understand its symmetry properties.
Recommended video:
06:08
End Behavior of Polynomial Functions

Function Symmetry

Symmetry in functions refers to how their graphs mirror across certain lines or points. Even functions exhibit y-axis symmetry, so the left and right sides of the graph are mirror images. Odd functions have origin symmetry, meaning rotating the graph 180 degrees about the origin leaves it unchanged.
Recommended video:
4:56
Function Composition

Evaluating f(-x) for Rational Functions

To test symmetry for functions like f(x) = 1/x², substitute -x into the function and simplify. For rational functions, this often involves powers of x; even powers yield positive results, affecting symmetry. This substitution helps determine if the function is even, odd, or neither.
Recommended video:
6:04
Intro to Rational Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use synthetic division to perform each division. (x3 + 3x2 +11x + 9) / x+1

768
views
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. During the course of ayear, the number of volunteers available to run a food bank each month is modeled by V(x),V(x), where V(x)=2x232x+150V(x)=2x^2-32x+150 between the months of January and August. Here x is time in months, with x=1 representing January. From August to December, V(x)V(x) is modeled by V(x)=31x226V(x)=31x-226. Find the number of volunteers in each of the following months.

August

742
views
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. During the course of a year, the number of volunteers available to run a food bank each month is modeled by V(x)V(x), where V(x)=2x232x+150V(x)=2x^2-32x+150 between the months of January and August. Here x is time in months, with x=1 representing January. From August to December, V(x)V(x) is modeled by V(x)=31x226V(x)=31x-226. Find the number of volunteers in each of the following months.

May

713
views
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. If y varies directly as x, and y=20 when x=4, find y when x = -6.

647
views
Textbook Question

Use the graph to solve each equation or inequality. Use interval notation where appropriate. 2(x-2) / {(x-1)(x-3)} = 0

542
views
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. During the course of a year, the number of volunteers available to run a food bank each month is modeled by V(x)V(x), where V(x)=2x232x+150V(x)=2x^2-32x+150 between the months of January and August. Here x is time in months, with x=1 representing January. From August to December, V(x) is modeled by V(x)=31x226V(x)=31x-226. Find the number of volunteers in each of the following months.

January

743
views