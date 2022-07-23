Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary.* ƒ(x)=x4+2x3-3x2+24x-180
Use the technique described in Exercises 87–90 to solve each inequality. Write the solution set in interval notation. 3x2 + x ≥ 4
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Key Concepts
Solving Quadratic Inequalities
Factoring and Finding Roots
Interval Notation
Use the technique described in Exercises 87–90 to solve each inequality. Write the solution set in interval notation. 2x2 - 9x ≥ 18
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function.
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function.
The following exercises are geometric in nature and lead to polynomial models. Solve each problem. A certain right triangle has area 84 in.2. One leg of the triangle measures 1 in. less than the hypotenuse. Let x represent the length of the hypotenuse. Express the length of the leg mentioned above in terms of x. Give the domain of x.
Use the technique described in Exercises 87–90 to solve each inequality. Write the solution set in interval notation. -x2 + 4x + 1 ≥ 0