Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 94
Chapter 4, Problem 94

Use the technique described in Exercises 87–90 to solve each inequality. Write the solution set in interval notation. 3x2 + x ≥ 4

Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the inequality in standard form by moving all terms to one side: \(3x^{2} + x - 4 \geq 0\).
Factor the quadratic expression \(3x^{2} + x - 4\) if possible, or use the quadratic formula to find its roots. The quadratic formula is given by \(x = \frac{-b \pm \sqrt{b^{2} - 4ac}}{2a}\), where \(a=3\), \(b=1\), and \(c=-4\).
Identify the critical points (roots) from the previous step. These points divide the number line into intervals.
Test a value from each interval in the inequality \(3x^{2} + x - 4 \geq 0\) to determine where the inequality holds true.
Write the solution set in interval notation based on the intervals where the inequality is satisfied, including endpoints if the inequality is 'greater than or equal to'.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
11m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solving Quadratic Inequalities

Solving quadratic inequalities involves finding the values of the variable that make the inequality true. This typically requires rewriting the inequality in standard form, setting the quadratic expression to zero, and determining where the parabola lies above or below the x-axis.
Recommended video:
04:03
Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics

Factoring and Finding Roots

Factoring the quadratic expression or using the quadratic formula helps find the roots (zeros) of the quadratic equation. These roots divide the number line into intervals, which are tested to determine where the inequality holds true.
Recommended video:
02:20
Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property

Interval Notation

Interval notation is a concise way to express the solution set of inequalities. It uses parentheses and brackets to indicate open or closed intervals, representing all values that satisfy the inequality on the number line.
Recommended video:
05:18
Interval Notation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary.* ƒ(x)=x4+2x3-3x2+24x-180

436
views
Textbook Question

Use the technique described in Exercises 87–90 to solve each inequality. Write the solution set in interval notation. 2x2 - 9x ≥ 18

518
views
Textbook Question

Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function. ƒ(x)=7x5+6x4+2x3+9x2+x+5ƒ(x)=7x^5+6x^4+2x^3+9x^2+x+5

497
views
Textbook Question

Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function. ƒ(x)=2x5+10x46x3+8x2x+1ƒ(x)=-2x^5+10x^4-6x^3+8x^2-x+1

545
views
Textbook Question

The following exercises are geometric in nature and lead to polynomial models. Solve each problem. A certain right triangle has area 84 in.2. One leg of the triangle measures 1 in. less than the hypotenuse. Let x represent the length of the hypotenuse. Express the length of the leg mentioned above in terms of x. Give the domain of x.

95
views
Textbook Question

Use the technique described in Exercises 87–90 to solve each inequality. Write the solution set in interval notation. -x2 + 4x + 1 ≥ 0

529
views