Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Round answers to the nearest hundredth as needed. (1/4)x=64
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Solve each equation. Round answers to the nearest hundredth as needed. (1/4)x=64
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The graph of ƒ(x) = -(1/3)x+4-5 is that of ƒ(x) = (1/3)x reflected across the ______ -axis, translated to the left ______ units and down _______ units.
Answer each of the following. Write log3 12 in terms of natural logarithms using the change-of-base theorem.