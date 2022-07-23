Textbook Question
For ƒ(x) = 3x and g(x)= (1/4)x find each of the following. Round answers to the nearest thousandth as needed. See Example 1. ƒ(2)
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For ƒ(x) = 3x and g(x)= (1/4)x find each of the following. Round answers to the nearest thousandth as needed. See Example 1. ƒ(2)
Determine whether each function graphed or defined is one-to-one.
Answer each of the following. Between what two consecutive integers must log2 12 lie?
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. log 1012
If the statement is in exponential form, write it in an equivalent logarithmic form. If the statement is in logarithmic form, write it in exponential form. 34 = 81
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. 3x = 7