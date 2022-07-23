Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 11
Chapter 5, Problem 11

Determine whether each function graphed or defined is one-to-one.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a one-to-one function. A function is one-to-one if each output (y-value) corresponds to exactly one input (x-value). In other words, no horizontal line intersects the graph more than once.
Step 2: Observe the graph of the function. The graph is a straight line with a negative slope, which means it is a linear function of the form \(y = mx + b\) where \(m < 0\).
Step 3: Apply the Horizontal Line Test. Since the graph is a straight line with a non-zero slope, any horizontal line will intersect the graph at exactly one point.
Step 4: Conclude that the function passes the Horizontal Line Test, indicating it is one-to-one.
Step 5: Summarize that because the function is linear with a non-zero slope and passes the Horizontal Line Test, it is a one-to-one function.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

One-to-One Function

A function is one-to-one if each output value corresponds to exactly one input value. This means no two different inputs produce the same output. One-to-one functions have an inverse that is also a function.
Recommended video:
4:07
Decomposition of Functions

Horizontal Line Test

The horizontal line test is a visual method to determine if a function is one-to-one. If any horizontal line intersects the graph more than once, the function is not one-to-one. If every horizontal line intersects at most once, the function is one-to-one.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:49
The Slope of a Line

Linear Functions and Slope

Linear functions have the form y = mx + b, where m is the slope. If the slope is nonzero, the function is one-to-one because it is strictly increasing or decreasing, ensuring unique outputs for each input.
Recommended video:
06:07
Linear Inequalities
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For ƒ(x) = 3x and g(x)= (1/4)x find each of the following. Round answers to the nearest thousandth as needed. See Example 1. ƒ(2)

68
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each function graphed or defined is one-to-one.

702
views
Textbook Question

Answer each of the following. Between what two consecutive integers must log2 12 lie?

994
views
Textbook Question

Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. log 1012

701
views
Textbook Question

If the statement is in exponential form, write it in an equivalent logarithmic form. If the statement is in logarithmic form, write it in exponential form. 34 = 81

985
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. 3x = 7

657
views