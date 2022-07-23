Textbook Question
Solve each equation.
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Solve each equation.
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. e3x-7 • e-2x = 4e
Solve each equation. logx 27/64 = 3
For ƒ(x) = 3x and g(x)= (1/4)x find each of the following. Round answers to the nearest thousandth as needed. g(-5/2)
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. log 387 + log 23
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form.