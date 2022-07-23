If the statement is in exponential form, write it in an equivalent logarithmic form. If the statement is in logarithmic form, write it in exponential form.
Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Chapter 5, Problem 17
Determine whether each function graphed or defined is one-to-one. y = 2x - 8
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Recall that a function is one-to-one if each output value corresponds to exactly one input value. This means the function passes the Horizontal Line Test: no horizontal line intersects the graph more than once.
Given the function \(y = 2x - 8\), recognize that this is a linear function with slope 2 and y-intercept -8.
Since the slope is not zero, the function is strictly increasing, meaning as \(x\) increases, \(y\) increases without repeating any output values.
Because the function is strictly increasing, it passes the Horizontal Line Test, indicating it is one-to-one.
Therefore, the function \(y = 2x - 8\) is one-to-one because it has a unique output for every input.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
One-to-One Function
A function is one-to-one if each output corresponds to exactly one input, meaning no two different inputs produce the same output. This property ensures the function has an inverse that is also a function.
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Decomposition of Functions
Linear Functions
Linear functions have the form y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept. They produce straight lines, and their behavior depends on the slope, which affects whether the function is one-to-one.
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Linear Inequalities
Horizontal Line Test
The horizontal line test determines if a function is one-to-one by checking if any horizontal line intersects the graph more than once. If it does, the function is not one-to-one; if it doesn't, the function is one-to-one.
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