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Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 62
Chapter 5, Problem 62

Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln 84 - ln 17

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Recall the logarithmic property that states the difference of two natural logarithms can be expressed as the logarithm of a quotient: \(\ln a - \ln b = \ln \left( \frac{a}{b} \right)\).
Apply this property to the given expression: \(\ln 84 - \ln 17 = \ln \left( \frac{84}{17} \right)\).
Calculate the quotient inside the logarithm: \(\frac{84}{17}\).
Evaluate the natural logarithm of the quotient: \(\ln \left( \frac{84}{17} \right)\).
If needed, use a calculator to approximate the value of \(\ln \left( \frac{84}{17} \right)\) to four decimal places.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties of Logarithms

Logarithms have specific properties that simplify expressions, such as the difference rule: ln(a) - ln(b) = ln(a/b). This allows combining or breaking down logarithmic expressions to make calculations easier.
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Natural Logarithm (ln)

The natural logarithm, denoted ln, is the logarithm with base e (approximately 2.718). It is the inverse function of the exponential function e^x and is commonly used in calculus and algebra.
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Approximation of Logarithmic Values

When exact values are not easily found, logarithmic expressions can be approximated using calculators or tables. Approximations are often rounded to a specified number of decimal places for clarity and precision.
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