Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. ln(7 - x) + ln(1 - x) = ln (25 - x)
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Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. ln(7 - x) + ln(1 - x) = ln (25 - x)
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = (1/3)x+2 - 1
Graph each function. Give the domain and range.
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = (log1/2 x) - 2
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = log1/2 (x-2)
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = | log1/2 (x-2) |